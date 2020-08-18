Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump shows ‘utter lack of empathy’: Michelle Obama

Donald Trump shows ‘utter lack of empathy’: Michelle Obama

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Michelle Obama added.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:52 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Milwaukee

Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president (AFP)

Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an “utter lack of empathy,” as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy,” the wife of former president Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 18, 2020
Aug 18, 2020 09:15 IST
Infectious Covid-19 mutation may be a good thing, says disease expert
Aug 18, 2020 09:14 IST
Eco-friendly Ganesh idols made from fish food; now can opt for seed balls
Aug 18, 2020 09:13 IST
WHO says people in 20s, 30s, 40s increasingly driving coronavirus pandemic
Aug 18, 2020 09:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.