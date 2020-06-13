Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers

Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers

Donald Trump supporters must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 04:09 IST

By Agencies, Washington

US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, March 2, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president’s upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states - Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. His supporters must sign a waiver on his campaign website to register for the first of the rallies, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the waiver says. “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold” the campaign, or any of its affiliates, contractors or employees responsible, it adds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers
Jun 13, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 roils Latin America as the region faces recession
Jun 13, 2020 04:02 IST
Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000
Jun 13, 2020 03:49 IST
Supreme Court tells private airlines to give refunds for cancellations
Jun 13, 2020 03:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.