Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican convention out of Charlotte in North Carolina if its Democratic Governor did not remove the restrictions on social distancing measures which are in force due to coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters photo)

The four-day Republican National Convention in Charlotte is scheduled to be held from August 14 to August 27 and it is here that President Trump would officially be nominated by the Republican Party for his re-election for the presidential elections on November 3.

However, the once-in-a four-year convention is right now in jeopardy or expected to lose its shine because of the social distancing measures being enforced in the State by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The convention attracts hundreds and thousands of Trump supporters and Republican leaders from across the country wherein they pack into a giant indoor stadium for four days. “I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed…made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump said in a tweet.

“They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced... to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do,” Trump said. Immediately thereafter, Cooper tweeted that State health officials are working with the Republican National Committee and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our State’s public health and safety,” Cooper said. The US has so far witnessed over 98,000 deaths due to coronavirus that has infected over 1.69 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University. PTI LKJ RUP RUP



