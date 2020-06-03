Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump threatens to send in army

Donald Trump threatens to send in army

Protests and clashes took place in more than 40 US cities as four American policemen were shot at in St Louis and one each in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In another escalatory incident, an SUV hit two officers at a protest in Buffalo, New York, which slapped a curfew as looters hit luxury stores.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 02:31 IST

By Yashwant Raj & Agencies, Washington/Sydney/Hong Kong

Military police officers restrain a protester near the White House in Washington, DC.

At least six police officers were shot at during violent protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in police custody, hours after US President Donald Trump threatened he would deploy the military if the ongoing unrest does not stop.

Protests and clashes took place in more than 40 US cities as four American policemen were shot at in St Louis and one each in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. In another escalatory incident, an SUV hit two officers at a protest in Buffalo, New York, which slapped a curfew as looters hit luxury stores.

Thousands marched in Sydney on Tuesday in solidarity with US protests as demonstrators from Australia to Europe identified with the cause of the protests and urged their own governments to address racism and police violence. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam criticised the “double standards” of foreign governments over national security matters.

Trump said on Monday that he had asked state officials to deploy military reservists of the National Guard in “sufficient numbers to dominate the streets”. If a state official refuses, he said, “I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them”.



“I want the organisers of this terror to be own notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail,” the US president threatened, adding that he had ordered “swift and decisive action” to bring the situation under control in Washington, DC as National Guard troops moved on protesters outside the White House.

Trump’s threat to deploy soldiers sparked a debate about whether he had legal authority to do so. Under the Insurrection Act, a law that is over 200 years old, the US president can deploy the military on American soil to deal with civil disorder, insurrection or rebellion.

Flash-bang bombs, tear gas shells and rubber bullets were used to disperse a peaceful demonstration from a side of the White House facing Lafayette Square Park. More than 5,000 people were arrested from around the country.

On Tuesday night, the BBC reported that the White House had “asked about taking over Washington, DC police”.

Trump administration officials had reportedly considered the idea of taking over the capital city’s police force, according to an official in the city mayor’s office.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two held for man’s abduction, murder in UP’s Pratapgarh
Jun 03, 2020 02:45 IST
Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against Sanjay Bhandari
Jun 03, 2020 02:42 IST
PM Modi speaks to Donald Trump over G7 move
Jun 03, 2020 02:38 IST
CBI books firm, officials for child pornography site
Jun 03, 2020 02:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.