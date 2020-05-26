Donald Trump threatens to shift Republican convention

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump has threatened to shift the upcoming Republican party convention, where he will be officially crowned as the party’s presidential nominee for the November elections out of Democratic-ruled North Carolina, citing continuing Covid-19 related restrictions there.

But the president denied he intended to shift it to one of his resorts in his adoptive state of Florida.

Trump’s threat came in a bunch of tweets on a day the country observed Memorial Day in the memory of those who died while serving in US military, and in the shadow of US fatalities from Covid-19 set to cross 100,000. The toll had climbed closer to the mark to 98,223 by Tuesday morning with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours; and infections were up to 1.66 million with 19,056 more.

Both Republican and Democratic party conventions have been pushed back by a month in anticipation of continued restrictions from their earlier dates in late July to late August. The Republicans meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Democrats in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump threatened the venue change saying North Carolina’s Democratic governor Roy Cooper is in a “shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Aren (the convention venue).”

“If not,” he added, “we will be reluctantly forced to to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

The state governor pushed back through aides. They said that while public health officials are working with the Republican party on how to hold the convention, as scheduled, “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety”.

Trump has targeted Democratic state governors as he has pushed for rolling back restrictions that have led to unprecedented layoffs with 38 million people having applied for unemployment benefits in the nine weeks of the lockdown. At the peak of the outbreak mid-April, he had egged on protestors with a call to “liberate” Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.

His mind is clearly on his the November elections. His tweeting has been less about the outbreak increasingly than politics: hitting Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee — over his use of masks, among other things — and his boss the former President Barack Obama. And he has taken to tweeting a new slogan, mostly in all-cpas, “Transition to Greatness”.