Donald Trump threatens to veto defense bill over bases named after confederate generals

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the US defense budget legislation for 2021 now being considered by congress if it included provisions renaming army bases and assets honouring confederate figures.

The present bill contains a provision, backed by Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, to remove the rename bases and all military assets named after confederates within three years. The legislation was approved by the senate armed services committee of the Republican-ruled Senate earlier this months and its now being debated in the senate.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

There are at least 10 army bases named after generals of the army of the Confederate States of America — 11 states in the south — that had seceded from the United States to fight for and protect slavery in 1860. They returned to the union after a crushing defeat in a civl war that ended in 1865.

The demand for replacing their names, and taking down monuments and statutes named after them generally, received fresh impetus in the anti-racism protests and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

US military leaders were open to a debate renaming them, but they were shut down by Trump, who has opposed it arguing they figures are a part of American heritage. In reality, critics have said, it’s his way to further polarize the country as he seeks to consolidate his support among conservative white voters.

Trump tied the renaming bid to Warren, a progressive Democrat, as part of the same effort to rally supporters, in this instance by stoking their fears about the “radical left” as he and his allies have sought to blame for the protests and demonstrations. The two of them also have a history.

“American military bases that carry the names of Confederate generals are not named for heroes,” Senator Warren said in a floor speech in the senate Tuesday. “They are not named for men who risked their lives defending the United States and its soldiers. They are named for men who took up arms against the United States of America and killed American soldiers in the defense of slavery.”

She added, in a possible swipe at the president, “Those who complain that removing the names of traitors from these bases ignores history ought to learn some history themselves.”

But monuments, statutes and insignia going back to the confederacy are tumbling all around the United States, irrespective of Trump. Mississippi state — one of the 11 that had seceded — removed a confederacy emblem from its flag, and Boston in Massachusetts decided Tuesday night to remove a statue depicting a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

And continuing scrutiny of police in the wake of Floyd’s killing, New York city has decided to take away a $1 billion from the police’s budget and reallocate it towards education an social services.