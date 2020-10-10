Sections
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Agence France-Presse

(Reuters File Photo )

President Donald Trump will hold two more campaign rallies next week, his campaign said Saturday, despite concerns over whether he may still be contagious after contracting Covid-19.

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday, the campaign announced.

