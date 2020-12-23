Sections
Home / World News / Donald Trump voices concern about Vietnam’s trade deficit in call with PM

The United States last week named Vietnam a currency manipulator, a move that trade experts said could pave the way for Trump to impose tariffs on Vietnamese goods before he leaves office in January.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 05:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Reuters

US companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6 billion for all of 2019. (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump raised concerns about Vietnam’s trade deficit with the United States in a phone call on Tuesday with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the White House said.

“President Trump raised concerns regarding the trade deficit and urged Prime Minister Phuc to take bold steps to ensure fair and reciprocal trade between the United States and Vietnam,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

US companies imported about $65 billion worth of goods from Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2020, compared with $66.6 billion for all of 2019.

The United States is Vietnam’s largest export market, accounting for over a quarter of its total export revenue in the first 11 months of this year. Its key exports to the United States include garments, electronics and wooden products.

