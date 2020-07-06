Donald Trump vows to defeat radical left; Columbus statue pulled down

Sections
“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” US President Donald Trump said in an Independence Day speech on Saturday at Washington DC.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Washington

Anti-racism protests around the country, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, have put a focus once again on America’s history of slavery and subjugation of indigenous peoples. (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump has lashed out once again at “angry mobs” and the “radical left”, as he has been calling anti-racism protesters.

Anti-racism protests around the country, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, have put a focus once again on America’s history of slavery and subjugation of indigenous peoples.

An armed group of mostly African American protestors marched through South Mountain Park near Atlanta demanding the removal of a giant rock carving considered to be the largest confederate monument and is said to be central in symbolism for white supremacists.



On the west coast in Seattle, a woman was killed when a car drove into protesters after crashing through a police barricade. She died after being hit along with another woman on Saturday. The driver is in police custody.

