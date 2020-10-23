Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump vs Joe Biden final presidential debate:Who said what

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden final presidential debate:Who said what

To avoid a rerun of their first contentious debate,in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden,each candidate’s microphone was switched off while his opponent made a statement on a topic, NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker was moderating

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Nashville

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening (AP)

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held their final debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening, with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

To avoid a rerun of their first contentious debate, in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, each candidate’s microphone was switched off while his opponent made a statement on a topic. NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker was moderating.

Welker asked how each candidate would lead the country out of the pandemic crisis.

 Also Watch | US Presidential Debate: Trump’s vaccine claim Vs Biden’s ‘no plan’ counter



Trump: “We’re fighting it and we’re fighting it hard… We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away..“I caught it. I learned a lot … We have to recover. We can’t close up our nation.”

Biden: “If you hear nothing else I say tonight hear this . Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of United States of America....This is the same fellow told you this is going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you that, don’t worry, we’re going to end this by the summer. We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan.”

Trump: “I don’t know if we’re going to have a dark winter, and at all. We’re opening up our country. We’ve learned and studied and understand the disease.”

Biden: “He says, we’re, you know, we’re learning to live with it. People are learning to die with it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Oct 23, 2020 08:05 IST
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Oct 23, 2020 08:25 IST
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
Oct 23, 2020 08:26 IST
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
Oct 23, 2020 06:59 IST

latest news

Blood of recovered Covid-19 patients shows little benefit as treatment
Oct 23, 2020 08:53 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to begin Bihar election campaign with 3 rallies today and all the latest news
Oct 23, 2020 08:51 IST
RRB Level-1 Recruitment: Railways reserve 20% vacancies for apprentices
Oct 23, 2020 08:50 IST
Covid-19 latest updates: Global tally surpasses 41.5 million
Oct 23, 2020 08:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.