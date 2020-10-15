Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump would go higher than $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

Donald Trump would go higher than $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said there was a chance of getting a Covid-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Washington

Donald Trump said there was a chance of getting a Covid-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed. (REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would agree to go higher than the $1.8 trillion that the White House has offered in coronavirus stimulus funding to strike a deal with House Democrats, who are seeking $2.2 trillion. Donald Trump ready to go over $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said there was a chance of getting a Covid-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 19:37 IST
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Oct 15, 2020 20:06 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: M Ashwin strikes again, clears Sundar
Oct 15, 2020 20:40 IST
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
Oct 15, 2020 20:32 IST

latest news

Check out these vibrant lehenga-choli sets to glam up this festive season
Oct 15, 2020 20:38 IST
10 accused in Kerala gold smuggling case get bail
Oct 15, 2020 20:34 IST
Caretaker ties up senior citizen in Sec 35, flees with cash, mobile phones
Oct 15, 2020 20:38 IST
India becoming a global education hub, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
Oct 15, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.