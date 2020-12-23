Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Dubai prepares to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shots

Dubai prepares to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shots

Dubai, the Middle East’s business hub, locked down the city for about a month earlier this year to halt the spread of the virus. Its flagship Emirates airline grounded passenger flights and the Expo 2020 exhibition scheduled to start in October was delayed by a year. Flights have since resumed operations.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:47 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Dubai

Pfizer and BioNTech have said their vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the illness. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, has been conducting trials on China’s state-backed coronavirus vaccine and earlier this month said the shot protected 86% of people against Covid-19. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

Dubai plans to start a free vaccination campaign from Wednesday using the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

“Extensive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday,” the city’s media office tweeted. “Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge.”

Pfizer and BioNTech have said their vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the illness. The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, has been conducting trials on China’s state-backed coronavirus vaccine and earlier this month said the shot protected 86% of people against Covid-19.

Dubai, the Middle East’s business hub, locked down the city for about a month earlier this year to halt the spread of the virus. Its flagship Emirates airline grounded passenger flights and the Expo 2020 exhibition scheduled to start in October was delayed by a year. Flights have since resumed operations.

The UAE diagnosed over 195,000 people with the virus since the start of the outbreak. The Gulf nation reported more than a thousand cases a day for the past two months after they dropped to as low as 164 in August. The country has a case-fatality rate of 0.3%, among the lowest globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
by Rhythma Kaul
Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Canadian study: One in four women with ADHD has attempted suicide
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 100 vacancies for junior engineer posts
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Noida, Ghaziabad among 5 UP cities with worst air quality in country
by HT Correspondent
BJP plans farmer events across the country on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary
by Amandeep Shukla
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.