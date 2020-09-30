Sections
Earthquake off Taiwan’s east coast shakes Taipei

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5.9 quake struck at a depth of 106 kilometers (66 miles).

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:55 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Taipei

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they pass through a subway station in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP/ Representative image)

An earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, swaying buildings in Taipei, the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

An Associated Press journalist said the office building where the AP bureau is in Taipei swung slightly for about 10 to 15 seconds.

