Eating out, grocery shopping more dangerous than air travel during Covid-19: Study

Scientists at Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health published a study named ‘Aviation Public Health Initiative’ this week, in which they claimed that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in passengers could drastically be reduced if they’re encouraged to follow all preventive measures.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A street vendor tries to sell his goods in front of a cafe', in Rome, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP photo)

A person who eats at restaurants and steps out for shopping for grocery is at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) than someone who travels in an airplane, according to a report by Harvard researchers.

India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, slightly lower than Thursday

Scientists at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health published a study named ‘Aviation Public Health Initiative’ this week, in which they claimed that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 in passengers could drastically be reduced if they are encouraged to follow preventive measures.

Guidelines to curb the spread of the virus mandate frequent washing of hands with soap, wearing masks at all times, ensuring constant ventilation and airflow in the aircraft and airport and regularly cleaning and sanitizing planes.

If followed, the approach “reduces the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission onboard aircraft below that of other routine activities during the pandemic, such as grocery shopping or eating out,” the study said.

Fewer international flyers between Oct-Mar than projections of 10-15 mn: CAPA

Education and awareness also play a significant role in controlling the spread of coronavirus, the study added. “Airlines and airports are campaigning to inform the public about actions they can take to reduce disease transmission on their journey. This includes public health safety information while booking, at check-in, boarding, and on the aircraft. Cabin crew receive training to identify and isolate potentially infected individuals should a case appear on board an aircraft,” it said.

This study has come as global coronavirus disease cases have gone over the 45 million mark. According to the website worldometer, as many as 1,187,029 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported worldwide. In India, the death toll stands at 121,090 while the infection tally soared to 8,088,851 on Friday, according to the health ministry.

