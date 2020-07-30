Effective communication easing border situation with India, claims Chinese defence ministry

India and China have held four rounds of commander-level talks and three meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs. (REUTERS File)

Border troops from India and China are gradually disengaging from the friction points along the line of actual control (LAC), China’s defence ministry said on Thursday, adding that the ground situation is easing.

“Since the conflict in the Galwan Valley, China and India have conducted effective communication and coordination through diplomatic and military channels,” Ren Guoqiang, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Chinese defence ministry and the ministry’s spokesperson, said at the monthly press conference.

“At present, the situation on the ground is tending to ease, and the border guards of the two countries are gradually disengaging from contact,” Ren said, according to a statement posted on the website of the Chinese defence ministry.

“China and India are important neighbours to each other, and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border area is in the common interests of both sides,” he said.

“We hope that the Indian side and the Chinese side will meet each other halfway, in accordance with the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and always proceed from the overall situation of maintaining the overall situation of China-India relations and regional peace and stability,’’ he said, adding that the two countries should focus on “cooperation and properly addressing differences, so as to effectively promote the relationship between the two countries and the armed forces.”

“The correct direction of friendly cooperation continues to develop,” Ren added.

India at the last WMCC meeting on Friday focused on the need for China to completely withdraw its forces from key friction points in Ladakh sector in keeping with commitments made at the meetings of the corps commanders and the July 5 phone conversation between the two Special Representatives on the border issue, sources told had told Hindustan Times in New Delhi.

The Chinese statement on the same WMCC meeting, issued in Beijing in Mandarin, referred to “positive progress made by the frontline border defence forces of the two countries to disengage and ease the situation on the ground”.