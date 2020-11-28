Eight killed as firing breaks out during jirga proceedings in Pakistan

The IGP said that firing occurred in the hujra, a traditional guest room in the Pashtoon society. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Firing broke out between two rival groups during a reconciliation jirga (tribal council) called to settle a land dispute, killing at least eight people on Saturday in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred at the hujra adjacent to the house of former member of the provincial assembly Sardar Ali at Chota Lahor in Swabi district of the province, district police Officer Imran Shahid said. Hujra is a traditional guest room in the Pashtoon society.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), KPK, Sanaullah Abbasi said that firing occurred in the hujra which was filled with people gathered to witness the jirga proceedings. The IGP said that investigations are on in the case.