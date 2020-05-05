Sections
Home / World News / Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together

Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together

Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced she was pregnant in January on Instagram.

Updated: May 05, 2020 10:04 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Washington

Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk’s girlfriend has given birth to the couple’s first child together, the outspoken Tesla chief announced Monday.

Musk, 48, has been dating the musician Grimes since 2018.

When fans began asking the SpaceX CEO on Twitter for updates on his child, Musk replied that the birth was just “a few hours away!”

Four hours later, Musk replied to his own tweet to announce, “Mom & baby all good.”



He has not released any further details about the child.

This is Grimes’ first child, while Musk already has five sons. He has been divorced three times -- twice from the same woman.

Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced she was pregnant in January on Instagram. She shared a topless photo of herself with a baby bump and wrote in the caption that “being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.”

The couple made waves with their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2018, surprising both the music and business worlds. Grimes wore a choker shaped like the Tesla logo to further demonstrate their relationship status.

Musk, known for his grand ambition and brash demeanor, had already been in the news the past week when he went on a Twitter rant that included saying Tesla’s stock was overvalued. The comment sent shares of the electric carmaker tumbling.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 10:09 IST
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
May 05, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 11:31 IST
Banned Chinese swimmer Sun appeal with Swiss federal court: Report
May 05, 2020 11:31 IST
Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Education Minister
May 05, 2020 11:29 IST
Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.