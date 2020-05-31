Sections
Home / World News / Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special

Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two NASA astronauts lifted off on a historic first private crewed flight into space.

Updated: May 31, 2020 07:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The first crewed flight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011 had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed because of weather conditions. (Reuters Photo)

Falcon 9, a rocket ship built by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX, blasted off with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode skyward aboard a white-and-black, bullet-shaped Dragon capsule on top of the Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off at 3:22pm from the same launch pad used to send Apollo crews to the moon a half-century ago.

They slipped safely into orbit minutes later.

“Let’s light this candle,” Hurley said just before ignition, using the historic words used by Alan Shepard on America’s first human spaceflight, in 1961.



Here’s what makes the SpaceX liftoff special:

* SpaceX became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat achieved previously by only three governments: the US, Russia and China.

* The last time Nasa launched astronauts into space aboard a brand new vehicle was 40 years ago at the start of the space shuttle program.

* The milestone flight marked the first time that American astronauts have flown from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

* The launch comes 18 years after Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp with the ultimate goal of populating other planets.

* Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to arrive Sunday at the International Space Station for a stay of up to four months. They will come home with a Right Stuff-style splashdown at sea, something the world hasn’t witnessed since the 1970s.

* The flight also ended a nine-year launch drought for Nasa. Ever since it retired the space shuttle in 2011, Nasa has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take US astronauts to and from the space station.

* The launch comes 18 years after Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp with the ultimate goal of populating other planets.

* The astronauts’ voyage, known as Demo-2, is the final major test of SpaceX’s human spaceflight system before Nasa certifies it to fly working missions to the space station.

* For Elon Musk, the launch represents another milestone for the reusable rockets his company pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Active Covid-19 cases increase in Delhi, but recovery rate improves to 43 per cent
May 31, 2020 07:13 IST
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
May 31, 2020 07:09 IST
JCC members’ incitement caused Delhi riots: Police
May 31, 2020 07:07 IST
Trump calls for delay in Group of 7 meeting, seeks expansion
May 31, 2020 06:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.