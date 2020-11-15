Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Elon Musk says ‘most likely’ has a moderate case of Covid-19

Elon Musk says ‘most likely’ has a moderate case of Covid-19

Tesla CEO Musk also questioned the accuracy of the tests.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 09:38 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

Elon Musk wears a protective mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with the leadership of the conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary group, in Berlin, Germany. (Reuters )

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he “most likely” has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of Covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

 

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.



“A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing,” the Tesla CEO wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

 

Musk said on Thursday that rapid antigen test results from the same machine and the same test showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day. Musk’s presence at the weekend launch of four NASA astronauts into orbit aboard his SpaceX company’s spacecraft had been thrown into question due to Covid-19.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s first full-fledged human mission using a privately owned spacecraft, has slipped from Saturday to Sunday evening due to forecasts for gusty, onshore winds over Florida, officials for the US space agency said on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Nov 15, 2020 10:24 IST
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Nov 15, 2020 07:50 IST
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Nov 15, 2020 08:33 IST
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Nov 15, 2020 08:24 IST

latest news

‘He sent me a text’: Padikkal recalls special praise from star batsman
Nov 15, 2020 10:49 IST
Virus-hit Italy hosts Poland without coach and star forward
Nov 15, 2020 10:48 IST
Nobel UN food agency warns 2021 will be worse than 2020
Nov 15, 2020 10:43 IST
Covid patients celebrate Diwali with doctors in Vadodara hospital. Watch
Nov 15, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.