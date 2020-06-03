Sections
Home / World News / Emergency declared in Siberia after 20,000 tons of diesel fuel leaks from power plant

Emergency declared in Siberia after 20,000 tons of diesel fuel leaks from power plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency in a region of Siberia after an estimated 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled from a power plant storage facility and fouled waterways.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:04 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on dealing with consequences of a fuel spill in the Krasnoyarsk Region, via teleconference call at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 3, 2020. (AFP photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency in a region of Siberia after an estimated 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled from a power plant storage facility and fouled waterways.

The spill took place Friday at a power plant in an outlying section of the city of Norilsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow. Booms were laid in the Ambarnaya River to block the fuel; the river feeds a lake from which springs another river that leads to the environmentally delicate Arctic Ocean.

Putin on Wednesday ordered officials to minimize the consequences of the spill. But Alexei Knizhnikov of the World Wildlife Fund’s Russia operation said the damage to fish and other resources could exceed 1 billion rubles ($13 million).

The plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose factories in the area have made Norilsk one of the most heavily polluted places on Earth.



No cause for the accident has been determined, but a company statement said it was concerned about facilities constructed on sinking soil above permafrost.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In Sikkim’s second Covid-19 positive case, 56-year-old man contracts infection
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
HC asks Punjab to submit record of extension given to director prosecution
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
Zoom transforms hype into huge jump in sales, customers
Jun 03, 2020 22:41 IST
14.5% increase in enrolment of students in Ludhiana’s primary schools
Jun 03, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.