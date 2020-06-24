Sections
Home / World News / Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive

Emirates will continue to operate flights to Pakistan. The rate of Covid-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Dubai

The Dubai state carrier Emirates, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24. (AP file photo)

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, has suspended flights from Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, it said on Wednesday.

The Dubai state carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.

“We are co-ordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The airline will continue to operate flights to Pakistan, she said.



The rate of Covid-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

This week, South Korea’s government temporarily banned most people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from entering after it recorded increases in coronavirus cases from those countries.

It has also halted non-scheduled flights between South Korea and the two countries, though diplomats and travel for urgent business purposes are exempted from the entry suspension.

Ten players of Pakistan’s cricket team supposed to take part in an upcoming series in England tested positive this week for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Career counselling centres on cards
Jun 24, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Getting up there’: Aussie spin great Lyon compares India series to Ashes
Jun 24, 2020 15:23 IST
Two Republicans opposed by Donald Trump win in Kentucky, North Carolina
Jun 24, 2020 15:22 IST
Marvel had been foreshadowing Thor’s injury for years, but you missed it
Jun 24, 2020 15:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.