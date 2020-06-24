Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan after passengers tests Covid-19 positive

The Dubai state carrier Emirates, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24. (AP file photo)

Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, has suspended flights from Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong, it said on Wednesday.

The Dubai state carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.

“We are co-ordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The airline will continue to operate flights to Pakistan, she said.

The rate of Covid-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

This week, South Korea’s government temporarily banned most people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from entering after it recorded increases in coronavirus cases from those countries.

It has also halted non-scheduled flights between South Korea and the two countries, though diplomats and travel for urgent business purposes are exempted from the entry suspension.

Ten players of Pakistan’s cricket team supposed to take part in an upcoming series in England tested positive this week for Covid-19.