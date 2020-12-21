Sections
Emmanuel Macron still displaying Covid-19 symptoms, says govt spokesman

Emmanuel Macron, 43, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition is reportedly stable (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday.

Macron, 43, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles.

