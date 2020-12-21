Emmanuel Macron still displaying Covid-19 symptoms, says govt spokesman
Emmanuel Macron, 43, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles
French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday.
