Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India

Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India

The case had gone into arbitration in 2015 when Cairn Energy contested a demand from Indian tax authorities for $1.4 billion owed on capital gains related to the 2007 listing of its Indian unit

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

A representational image from Cairn Energy’s official website. (CAIRNENERGY.COM)

Energy major Cairn announced on Wednesday that the tribunal established to rule on its claim against the Indian government over a high-profile tax dispute has unanimously ruled in its favour and has awarded it $1.2billion plus interest and costs.

Edinburgh-based Cairn Energy said its claim was brought under the terms of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty, the legal seat of the tribunal was the Netherlands, and the proceedings were under the registry of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The case had gone into arbitration in 2015 when Cairn Energy contested a demand from Indian tax authorities for $1.4 billion owed on capital gains related to the 2007 listing of its Indian unit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Karnataka imposes night curfew between 10pm and 6am till January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Mission Majnu first look: Sidharth Malhotra plays RAW agent in new film
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sonam K Ahuja, in 90s inspired Bhaane dress, leaves us with hearts in eyes
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘Lotus blooming in J&K,’ tweets BJP on DDC election result
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Pakistan’s Shadab misses New Zealand opening Test with thigh injury
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.