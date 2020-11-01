Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million

England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million

The second lockdown has been announced for England, the largest and most populated constituent of the United Kingdom, with local lockdown and tighter restrictions already in place in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Scotland advised against travel to and from England.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:50 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Shoppers wear facemasks at Leeds City Markets in Leeds, Yorkshire on October 31, 2020, as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus rises. (AFP Photo )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced another lockdown in England from Thursday until December 2 after expert modelling predicted a sharp rise in deaths by December if tougher action is not taken and the overall number of Covid-19 cases in the UK crossed one million.

The main difference from the first lockdown in March is that schools and universities will be allowed to remain open. Non-essential retail, restaurants, pubs and other hospitality sectors will remain closed, besides other restrictions on travel and leisure.The basic message is to ‘stay home’.

Johnson said: “No one wants to be imposing these kind of measures anywhere…Our hope was that by strong local action strong local leadership, we could get the rates of infection down, whether disease was surging and address the problem, thereby across the whole country”.

“We’ve got to be humble in the face of nature, and in this country. Alas, as across much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst case scenario of our scientific advisors, whose models now suggests that unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day, a peak of mortality, alas, bigger than the one we saw in April”.



An official statement said on Saturday evening: “Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” adding that there were 21,915 new cases and 326 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The second lockdown has been announced for England, the largest and most populated constituent of the United Kingdom, with local lockdown and tighter restrictions already in place in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Scotland advised against travel to and from England.

Latest modelling of deaths by experts from Imperial College London, University of Warwick, University of Cambridge and others predicted at least over 2,000 deaths per day – more than twice the peak earlier this year – by December, if another lockdown is not imposed. One of the models envisaged 4,000 deaths per day.

The modelling, showed to Johnson and ministers on Friday, is said to have changed the government’s regional approach, which so far focused on a three-level alert system based on the number of cases at local levels, so that sectors of economy in areas with low cases could continue.

The first lockdown, announced on March 23, led to a major fall in the number of new cases, deaths and hospital admissions. The development encouraged ministers to introduce the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in August, which now faces criticism for being partly responsible for the surge in cases.

Other UK constituents are already under tougher local restrictions. Wales is under lockdown until November 9; Scotland’s new five-tiered system of restrictions will come into force on Monday; and in Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks on October 16, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries.

France, Belgium and Germany have already imposed tighter restrictions as the second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across Europe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
Oct 31, 2020 23:40 IST
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Nov 01, 2020 00:50 IST
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Nov 01, 2020 01:33 IST
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST

latest news

Elect my candidate, this govt will fall: OP Chautala
Nov 01, 2020 01:34 IST
Khattar targets Hooda at Baroda rallies
Nov 01, 2020 01:31 IST
Dust, garbage burning adding most to poor air quality in Yamunanagar
Nov 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Ex-BDC member shot dead in UP, cop held
Nov 01, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.