England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries: Minister

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:02 IST

By Reuters, London

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country. (AP)

Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” he told Sky News.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

