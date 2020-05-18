Sections
Home / World News / EU calls for independent probe of WHO’s coronavirus pandemic response

EU calls for independent probe of WHO’s coronavirus pandemic response

The move comes amid Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the pandemic and WHO’s response to it — and after US President Donald Trump’s repeated accusations that WHO helped China cover up the extent of the initial Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: May 18, 2020 16:10 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Geneva

A p United States President Donald Trump has also called for an immediate halt to all US funding to the UN health agency. (Reuters file photo )

The European Union and other countries on Monday called for an independent evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic “to review experience gained and lessons learned.” The resolution has the support of more than half of WHO’s member countries and will be discussed this week at the decision-making body of the UN health agency, being held virtually this year.

The proposal is intended to initiate “a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation” of WHO’s efforts to coordinate the international response to Covid-19, including the functioning of international health law and its actions within the greater UN health system.

The move comes amid Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the pandemic and WHO’s response to it — and after US President Donald Trump’s repeated accusations that WHO helped China cover up the extent of the initial Covid-19 outbreak. Trump has also called for an immediate halt to all US funding to the UN health agency.

The EU resolution proposes that the independent evaluation should be initiated “at the earliest appropriate moment” and should, among other issues, examine “the actions of WHO and their timelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.” WHO announced the coronavirus outbreak to be a global health emergency on January 30, its highest level of alert. In the following weeks, WHO warned countries there was a narrowing “window of opportunity” to prevent the virus from spreading globally.



WHO officials, however, repeatedly described the transmission of the virus as “limited” and said it wasn’t as transmissible as flu; experts have since said Covid-19 spreads even faster. It declared the outbreak to be a pandemic on March 11, after the virus had killed thousands globally and sparked large epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami fumes at Centre over “unreasonable” riders to nod for more borrowing
May 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Kids ‘N Krayons gets children Corona-ready with first COVID-19 pre-school syllabus
May 18, 2020 17:10 IST
What Are The Odds trailer: Netflix’s whimsical love story arrives in 2 days
May 18, 2020 17:08 IST
Cafes, churches reopen in Italy, Greece
May 18, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.