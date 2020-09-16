Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / EU chief calls for ‘European Health Union’ amid Covid-19 pandemic

EU chief calls for ‘European Health Union’ amid Covid-19 pandemic

Addressing MEPs in the European Parliament, von der Leyen said her commission would try to reinforce the European Medicines Agency and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:46 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Brussels

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses her first state of the union speech during a plenary session at the European Union Parliament in Brussels on September 16, 2020. (AFP File Photo )

The president of the European Commission urged EU members to build a stronger health union on Wednesday, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

In her first annual State of the European Union address, Ursula von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation, stressing that people were “still suffering”.

“For me, it is crystal clear -- we need to build a stronger European Health Union,” she said. “And we need to strengthen our crisis preparedness and management of cross-border health threats.”

Addressing MEPs in the European Parliament, von der Leyen said her commission would try to reinforce the European Medicines Agency and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.



And she announced the creation of a new agency for biomedical advanced research and development dubbed BARDA.

She said she would work with Italy during its presidency of the G20 -- a grouping of the world’s richest countries -- to convene a global health summit next year to share the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.

“This will show Europeans that our Union is there to protect all,” she said.

Health policy remains the responsibility of EU member states and, while Brussels has tried to coordinate the bloc’s response to the epidemic, national lockdowns and border rules have varied widely.

Von der Leyen, a doctor by training, also warned countries not to act selfishly when on vaccines, which are widely seen as the solution to end the crisis.

“Vaccine nationalism puts lives at risk. Vaccine cooperation saves them,” she said.

She also called for a reformed and strengthened World Health Organization “so that we can better prepare” for future pandemics.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Sep 16, 2020 15:01 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Sep 16, 2020 13:04 IST

latest news

Delhi: Activists’ press conference condemns Umar Khalid’s arrest
Sep 16, 2020 15:28 IST
After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
Dipika reveals why she couldn’t fulfil a wish for her late mom
Sep 16, 2020 15:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.