Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday

EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement regarding Brexit talks at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2020. (Reuters photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.

“Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday,” von der Leyen said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked their Brexit negotiators to resume talks but cautioned no deal was possible unless key issues were resolved.

“Significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries,” Johnson and von der Leyen said in a joint statement. “Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved.”

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved,” they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Tiny twin monkeys measuring just 2 inches born at Chester Zoo. Watch
Dec 06, 2020 01:07 IST
Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.