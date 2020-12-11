Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / EU drug regulator endorses changes to remdesivir marketing for Covid-19 use

EU drug regulator endorses changes to remdesivir marketing for Covid-19 use

The new terms of the conditional marketing authorisation in Europe add that a patient could need “low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at start of treatment,” according to the European Medicines Agency

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Brussels

Europe’s drugs regulator on Friday recommended changing some terms of the conditional approval given to antiviral drug remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment (REUTERS)

Europe’s drugs regulator on Friday recommended changing some terms of the conditional approval given to antiviral drug remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment, to make clear the conditions under which it can be used.

Doubts over remdesivir’s effectiveness were raised after the World Health Organization (WHO) last month said the drug should not be used for Covid-19 patients, regardless of how ill they are, just months after Europe and the United States approved the treatment.

The new terms of the conditional marketing authorisation in Europe add that a patient could need “low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at start of treatment,” according to the European Medicines Agency.

The drug, made by US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc , is already indicated for use in Europe in patients aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 40 kg, who are also suffering from pneumonia and require oxygen support.



The European Union (EU) in October agreed to pay more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to Gilead for a six-month supply.

Research by British scientists showed remdesivir’s benefits, but a WHO-lead trial found there was no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a claim Gilead has questioned.

The top U.S. infectious disease medical association had backed remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment days after the WHO warning.

A EU conditional marketing authorisation allows a treatment to be sold for a year in the 27-nation bloc before all necessary data on its efficacy and side-effects are available.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
‘Extraordinary uncertainties’: Harvard prof on Covid-19 and impact on mental health
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Trump was directionally right with China, hope Biden remains tough’: US senator at HTLS 2020
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Been going on in UP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on attack on Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

No decision on PMC schools reopening yet, as preparatory reports not yet in
by Namrata Devikar
Amit Shah to visit Bengal next week; BJP says it’s about law and order
by HT Correspondent
Could you remember everything at a memory championship?
by Rachel Lopez
Rekindle your love affair with food
by Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.