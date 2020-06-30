Sections
Home / World News / EU finalising virus ‘safe list,’ US unlikely to make the cut

EU finalising virus ‘safe list,’ US unlikely to make the cut

15 non-EU members could make the list. India, Brazil and Russia could be excluded along with US.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 06:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Brussels

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (REUTERS)

The European Union is edging toward finalising a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again in coming days, with Americans almost certain to be excluded in the short term due to the number of US coronavirus cases.

Spain’s foreign minister said that the list could contain 15 countries that are not EU members and whose citizens would be allowed to visit from July 1. EU diplomats confirmed that the list would be made public on Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the procedure is ongoing and politically very sensitive.

EU envoys in Brussels worked over the weekend to narrow down the exact criteria for countries to be included, mostly centered on their ability to manage the spread of the disease. Importantly, the countries are also expected to drop any travel restrictions they have imposed on European citizens.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States has surged over the past week, and President Donald Trump also suspended the entry of all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone in a decree in March, making it highly unlikely that U.S. citizens would qualify.



Infection rates in Brazil, Russia and India are high, too, and their nationals are also unlikely to make the cut.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said the EU is considering whether to accept travelers from China if Beijing lifts restrictions on European citizens. Morocco is another possibility, although its government doesn’t plan to open borders until July 10. (AP) NSA

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New swine flu found in China has pandemic potential
Jun 30, 2020 06:23 IST
EU finalising virus ‘safe list,’ US unlikely to make the cut
Jun 30, 2020 06:20 IST
How ASI geared up to combat locust attack in Delhi
Jun 30, 2020 06:03 IST
In 6 years, forest land the size of Nagaland diverted
Jun 30, 2020 06:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.