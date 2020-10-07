Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / EU has agreed supply of 20,000 additional doses of Remdesivir

EU has agreed supply of 20,000 additional doses of Remdesivir

A spokesman for the EU executive said Brussels had agreed with Gilead last Friday the supply of nearly 20,300 additional doses for the treatment of about 3,400 patients.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:14 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

A lab technicians holds the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir". (Reuters)

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had agreed with U.S. company Gilead the supply of more than 20,000 additional doses of its Covid-19 drug Remdesivir, in a bid to tackle shortages of the medication in European countries.

A spokesman for the EU executive said Brussels had agreed with Gilead last Friday the supply of nearly 20,300 additional doses for the treatment of about 3,400 patients.

It said it had paid 7 million euros ($8.2 million) for the new supply, which is in addition to 30,000 courses of treatment it had bought at the end of July.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Oct 07, 2020 17:16 IST
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-45 student shines in essay writing contest
Oct 07, 2020 17:23 IST
Amid Hathras outrage, Adityanath accuses vested interests of playing politics over bodies
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
Railway Board gives approval for 39 more special trains. Check full list here
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
No night flights at Pune airport from October 26
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.