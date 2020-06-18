Sections
Home / World News / EU leader vows to fight lack of diversity in EU institutions

EU leader vows to fight lack of diversity in EU institutions

The European Union’s top official acknowledged a lack of racial and ethnic diversity within the bloc’s institutions as she pledged Wednesday to keep talking about racism and discrimination.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:16 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Reuters file photo)

The European Union’s top official acknowledged a lack of racial and ethnic diversity within the bloc’s institutions as she pledged Wednesday to keep talking about racism and discrimination.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a discussion at the European Parliament about racism and police violence that she wants to “get to the bottom of these questions.”

“Let us look around us, here in this very hemicycle,” von der Leyen said in a speech delivered at the horseshoe-shaped EU legislature. “The diversity of our society is not represented. And I will be the first to admit, things are not better in the College of Commissioners, nor among the European Commission staff.”

The College of Commissioners, which oversees EU policies, is made of 27 members, one from each EU country. All the members of the team set up by von der Leyen are white.



“This is why I say: we need to talk about racism. And we need to act,” von der Leyen said. “It is always possible to change direction if there is a will to do so.”

European lawmakers are set to vote Friday on a resolution related to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China steps up cyber attacks: Intel
Jun 18, 2020 00:43 IST
‘Test a must,’ says Kerala CM on certificates for W Asia returnees
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
Plea to transfer PM-CARES fund to NDRF: SC notice to Centre
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
CBI registers fraud case against BJP’s Mumbai gen secy, others
Jun 18, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.