Home / World News / EU must shift to open way for Brexit trade deal, says UK minister

EU must shift to open way for Brexit trade deal, says UK minister

“Unfortunately, the EU have put in some unreasonable demands ... They do not respect the result of the referendum,” Hancock told Sky News, repeating that sticking points were on fisheries and the so-called level playing field on fair competition rules.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Reuters

European Union (EU) flags outside the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium. (Bloomberg)

British health minister Matt Hancock repeated Britain’s calls for the European Union to shift its position on Sunday and withdraw its “unreasonable demands” for the two sides to be able to seal a post-Brexit trade deal.

"I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side."

“I am sure a deal can be done but obviously it needs movement on the EU side.”

