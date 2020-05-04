Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / EU, partners seek to raise $8bn for vaccine, treatment

EU, partners seek to raise $8bn for vaccine, treatment

Saudi Arabia, the current president of the Group of 20, on Sunday pledged $500 million to support the fund-raising efforts and said it will co-lead the global response.

Updated: May 04, 2020 05:34 IST

By New Delhi, New Delhi

European Council President Charles Michel (in photo) was among those including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who issued a joint appeal on Sunday for contributions to the global response to Covid-19. (via REUTERS / File Photo )

The European Union and its partners will host an international pledging conference on Monday to raise $8 billion to kick start global cooperation on effective diagnostics, treatments and a vaccine for Covid-19.

European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg issued a joint appeal on Sunday for contributions to the global response.

Saudi Arabia, the current president of the Group of 20, on Sunday pledged $500 million to support the fund-raising efforts and said it will co-lead the global response.

“The pledging event aims to raise funds for the immediate need of $8 billion,” said a statement from the Saudi government. People familiar with developments said the Indian government is yet to take a call in participating in the drive.



The European leaders said in a statement they intended to raise the initial $8 billion to make up global funding shortfall estimates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With some relaxations, states draw up plan for lockdown 3.0
May 04, 2020 05:02 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: Key services to resume in Delhi today
May 04, 2020 06:10 IST
Experts’ inputs to PM nod: What shapes govt guidelines
May 04, 2020 05:02 IST
Restaurants stare at uncertain future as customers may not have the stomach to dine out
May 04, 2020 05:30 IST

latest news

Oil prices open down on persistent oversupply worries
May 04, 2020 06:29 IST
Covid-19: Trump pushes for reopening US economy in televised town hall
May 04, 2020 06:27 IST
NYPD cop stripped of gun, badge for violently arresting man for social distancing violation
May 04, 2020 06:24 IST
China hid coronavirus’ extent, severity to hoard medical supplies:US Report
May 04, 2020 06:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.