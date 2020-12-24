EU’s Ursula von der Leyen says Brexit deal ‘fair, balanced and right’

“The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for,” said Ursula von der Leyen. (AP)

The trade deal clinched by Britain and the European Union on Thursday is “fair, balanced and right” and worth fighting for, the bloc’s chief executive said.

“It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides,” Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

“The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for,” she added.

“I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom’s interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward.”