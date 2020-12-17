Sections
EU’s von der Leyen will not self-isolate after meeting with Macron

Ursula von der Leyen met Macron earlier in the week, but French authorities said the meeting did not constitute a close contact that required self-isolation.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:07 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week. (AP)

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who announced on Thursday to be positive for the new coronavirus.

Von der Leyen “has no plan on self-isolating,” a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. She met Macron earlier in the week, but French authorities said the meeting did not constitute a close contact that required self-isolation, the spokesman added.

The president of the European Council Charles Michel decided instead to self-isolate for precaution after meeting Macron.

