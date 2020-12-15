Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / EU: Thousands of liters of dangerous hand sanitiser seized

EU: Thousands of liters of dangerous hand sanitiser seized

OLAF started the operation in August after Danish authorities passed on information relating to the seizure of 6,000 liters of hand sanitiser from Turkey.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Brussels

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)

The European Union’s anti-fraud body said almost 140,000 liters of dangerous hand sanitiser have been seized across the region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) said Tuesday the product originated from Turkey and was contaminated with dangerous levels of methanol, a substance likely to create headaches, blurred vision and that can sometimes lead to blindness when used in hand sanitizers.

OLAF started the operation in August after Danish authorities passed on information relating to the seizure of 6,000 liters of hand sanitiser from Turkey. The anti-fraud body then relayed the information to all 27 EU member states and OLAF spotted a suspicious shipment to Ireland at the end of September.

The cargo was stopped in Dublin and analysis confirmed the presence of “unacceptably high levels of methanol,” said OLAF, adding that further investigation led to the discovery of other stocks of the same sanitiser, while a second shipment was also contaminated.

The investigation later established that several companies based in the EU had ordered hand sanitizers from the same Turkish manufacturer operating under various names.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, OLAF has been active in fighting illicit material related to COVID-19 such as counterfeit and substandard face masks, rapid tests, hand sanitizers,” said OLAF director-general Ville Itälä. “These products should protect people, not harm them. OLAF investigations have detected over 900 companies involved so far, and the list is growing.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
by Sunetra Choudhury
Away from the noise, voters continue to repose faith in the BJP, writes Prakash Javadekar
by Prakash Javadekar

latest news

Union Health Ministry announces storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Modi to light ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
PMC’s TB drive detects 79 new patients in just 15 days
by Steffy Thevar
‘Burns can provide experience in Warner’s absence’: Lehmann
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.