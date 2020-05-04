Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid Covid-19 pandemic

EU warns against suspension of children vaccination amid Covid-19 pandemic

“It is very clear we will get pockets of people, children, who have not been vaccinated,” Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:31 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels

Andrea Ammon, director European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control warned that some countries in Europe have suspended all vaccinations during the epidemic. (Reuters file photo. Representative image )

The European Union warned on Monday that decisions by some European countries to suspend vaccination of children during the coronavirus epidemic could cause serious problems.

“It is very clear we will get pockets of people, children, who have not been vaccinated,” Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers.

She said most European countries were still providing some of the essential vaccination to children against diseases like measles and poliomyelitis, but also warned that some countries have suspended all vaccinations during the epidemic. She did not name those countries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Large crowds force liquor shops to shut shop in parts of Delhi
May 04, 2020 15:47 IST
Gold price in India rises for the second day
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Time for smiles, prayers, friends’ reunions and exercise at the Sukhna Lake
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Covid-19 pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction since 1974
May 04, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.