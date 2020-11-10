Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / European leaders weigh terrorism strategy after attacks

European leaders weigh terrorism strategy after attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are meeting in Paris after both of their countries have lost lives to Islamic extremist attackers in recent weeks

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:59 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Europe

As a result of the attacks, Emmanuel Macron last week proposed tighter controls on the EU’s external borders (REUTERS)

The leaders of France, Austria, Germany and the European Union(EU) are meeting Tuesday to discuss Europe’s response to terrorism threats after recent deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are meeting in Paris after both of their countries have lost lives to Islamic extremist attackers in recent weeks.

The two leaders will then hold a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss collective anti-terrorism strategy.

The meeting comes a week after a man who officials said had tried to join the Islamic State group shot four people to death in Vienna. The shooting has strengthened calls in Austria for a crackdown on Islamic extremism.



Kurz called Monday for a coordinated, Europe-wide effort on actions including tackling political Islam, addressing the threat of fighters returning from conflict zones and “proper protection of the EU’s external borders.”

In France last month, an Islamic extremist killed three people in a church in the French city of Nice, and another extremist beheaded a teacher near Paris because he had shown his students cartoons of Islam’s prophet for a discussion about freedom of expression.

As a result of the attacks, Macron last week proposed tighter controls on the EU’s external borders, more coordinated policing inside the bloc’s border-free zone, and changes to EU migration policy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Nov 10, 2020 18:32 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Minutes away from toss in MI vs DC final
Nov 10, 2020 18:48 IST
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

PSL 2020 playoffs: Multan Sultans get replacements for Mahmudullah, Vince
Nov 10, 2020 18:53 IST
Delhi air quality witnessing unusual condition, no quick recovery likely: SAFAR
Nov 10, 2020 18:52 IST
IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Coaches of IPL franchises favour Mumbai Indians heavyweights as players to watch out
Nov 10, 2020 18:44 IST
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Nov 10, 2020 18:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.