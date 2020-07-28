Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Evidence destroyed’: Chinese doctor alleges Covid-19 cover-up

‘Evidence destroyed’: Chinese doctor alleges Covid-19 cover-up

The physical evidence at the Huanan wildlife market was destroyed and the response to clinical findings was slow, said Professor Kwok-Yung Yuen, a microbiologist, physician and surgeon in Hong Kong, who helped to investigate the Covid-19 outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Beijing

The coronavirus originated from the Huanan wildlife market in Wuhan in December last year and has globally infected over 16 million people and claimed the lives of more than 648,000 people. (REUTERS)

A Chinese doctor, who diagnosed early coronavirus cases in China, has accused the local authorities of a cover-up of the initial scale of the outbreak at the epicentre Wuhan, saying the evidence was already destroyed when they went for investigation, according to a media report.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Speaking to the BBC, Professor Kwok-Yung Yuen, a microbiologist, physician and surgeon in Hong Kong, who helped to investigate the Covid-19 outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, said the physical evidence at the Huanan wildlife market was destroyed and the response to clinical findings was slow.

“When we went to the Huanan supermarket, of course, there was nothing to see because the market was clean already. So, you may say that the crime scene is already disturbed because the supermarket was cleared. We cannot identify any host which is giving the virus to humans,” Yuen was quoted as saying.

“I do suspect that they have been doing some cover-up locally at Wuhan. The local officials who are supposed to immediately relay the information have not allowed this to be done as readily as it should,” he said in the report.



The coronavirus originated from the Huanan wildlife market in Wuhan in December last year and has globally infected over 16 million people and claimed the lives of more than 648,000 people and bringing the world economy to a standstill.

According to the Johns Hopkins data, China has recorded 86,570 Covid-19 cases and 4,652 deaths.

Several countries, including the US, have criticised China for not divulging information about the severity of the disease. However, China has denied the accusations of withholding information.

It is also accused of reprimanding Dr Li Wenliang and other whistleblowers in Wuhan who tried to warn medics about the deadly virus.

Li, who was the first to report about the virus in December last year, contracted the disease and died in February.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP centralising authority under cover of Covid-19, says Sitaram Yechury
Jul 28, 2020 09:48 IST
Noida: Covid patient hospital’s isolation ward molested by another patient
Jul 28, 2020 09:41 IST
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Jul 28, 2020 09:38 IST
Indian climate activist Archana Soreng named by UN chief to new advisory group
Jul 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.