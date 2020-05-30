Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  

Sections
As per the ‘2020 global annual temperature ranking outlook’ by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is over 74% chance for this year to be the warmest ever since the measurements began.

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Scientists and experts believe that when it comes to the rapid rise in temperature this summer season, this year could be the hottest. (AFP)

The year 2020 has been marked by astounding events globally, from nearly the entire planet gripped in the clutches of Covid-19 disease, super cyclone Amphan ravaging the Bengal coast, locust attack in parts of India and other countries to the scorching heatwave.

Scientists and experts believe that when it comes to the rapid rise in temperature this summer season, this year could be the hottest. A report by HT’s Hindi language publication Hindustan states the same citing a team of experts at the International Center for Climate Change and Development.

According to the report, the worst heat will affect many countries falling in the northern hemisphere which include nations like India and Bangladesh. It also predicted heatwave conditions to intensify in the coming weeks. Earlier this month, India and Bangladesh bore the brunt of super cyclone Amphan which caused havoc in states like Odisha and West Bengal in India.

This is not the first time when scientists anticipated a record spike in temperature for 2020. Earlier this year, a team of meteorologists said this year could be on course to be the hottest since measurements began. As per a report by leading British daily The Guardian, experts said there is a 50% to 75% chance for 2020 to break the record in terms of heat that was set four years ago.



As per the '2020 global annual temperature ranking outlook' by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is over 74% chance for this year to be the warmest ever since the measurements began.

Parts of north India and Vidarbha region, in the past week, witnessed sweltering heat and a spell of heatwave with temperatures shooting up to 46 degrees Celsius in places like Sonegaon, Maharashtra and Churu in Rajasthan. Delhi received a brief relief from excruciating heat after a spell of rainfall on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its weekly forecast that rain and thunderstorm will continue to lash Delhi and nearby areas in northern India thereby giving relief to people from the scorching heat. The IMD said that heatwave has abated from most parts of the country, and relief from extreme heat will be there from May 30 to June 2.

 

