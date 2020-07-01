Sections
Home / World News / Explosion from gas leak at clinic in Iran’s Tehran kills 19

Explosion from gas leak at clinic in Iran’s Tehran kills 19

Video posted online appeared to show more than one explosion and thick black smoke rising from the flames.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 07:07 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Tehran

A rescue worker receives oxygen in an ambulance after he was overcome by smoke from the explosion of Sina Athar Clinic in Tehran, Iran, early Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP File Photo )

An explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran killed 19 people, Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday.

Authorities initially said 13 people were dead, but Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, later told state TV that the toll had risen to 19.

State-run IRNA news agency also quoted Maleki as saying the dead included 15 women and four men. Maleki added that firefighters had rescued 20 people.

Video posted online appeared to show more than one explosion and thick black smoke rising from the flames.



Hamidreza Goudarzi, deputy Tehran governor, told state TV that a leak from medical gas tanks in the building was the cause of the explosion and fire.

People in nearby Tajrish Bazaar rushed to the scene, impeding a rescue operation, authorities said. Videos on social media showed people gathered outside of the building.

State TV said there could be more explosions because there were a number of oxygen tanks remaining in the medical centre.

Witness Marjan Haghighi told The Associated Press that police blocked roads to the neighbourhood.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explosion from gas leak at clinic in Iran’s Tehran kills 19
Jul 01, 2020 07:07 IST
Six deaths, 151 fresh infections in Punjab
Jul 01, 2020 06:13 IST
Donald Trump ‘more and more angry at China’ over coronavirus
Jul 01, 2020 06:10 IST
Youth ends life alleging harassment at behest of Congress MLA, others
Jul 01, 2020 06:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.