Sections
Home / World News / ‘Extreme racists throng even to White House’: North Korea on protests in US

‘Extreme racists throng even to White House’: North Korea on protests in US

It was the first time the WPK international affairs department had issued a statement of its own since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power in 2011.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 06:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (REUTERS/File Photo)

North Korea on Thursday said the United States is in no position to criticise China over Hong Kong or human rights when Washington threatens to “unleash dogs” to suppress anti-racism protests at home.

In an article carried by one of North Korea’s main state-run newspapers, an unnamed spokesman for the international affairs department of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) criticised recent comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Pompeo said recent actions by the Chinese Communist Party suggest it is “intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values” and “puts Americans at risk.”

Pompeo’s remarks on Hong Kong, Taiwan, human rights and trade disputes were “nonsense” that slandered the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the WPK spokesman said.



“Pompeo, who has been deeply engrossed in espionage and plot-breeding against other countries, has become too ignorant to discern where the sun rises and where it sets,” the spokesman said.

Such statements by American leaders are a sign of their concerns about a declining United States, he said, citing the ongoing protests against police brutality.

“Demonstrators enraged by the extreme racists throng even to the White House,” the spokesman said. “This is the reality in the US today. American liberalism and democracy put the cap of leftist on the demonstrators and threaten to unleash even dogs for suppression.”

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said it was the first time the WPK international affairs department had issued a statement of its own since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RSS worker injured in clash dies in Madhya Pradesh, 24 arrested
Jun 04, 2020 07:56 IST
Mike Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of countries including India on Covid-19 situation
Jun 04, 2020 07:57 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double up in 15 days as tally surges beyond 22,000
Jun 04, 2020 07:56 IST
‘Facing results of three years of immature leadership’: Mattis rips into Trump
Jun 04, 2020 07:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.