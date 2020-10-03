Sections
Face masks still ‘personal choice’ in White House despite Covid-19 diagnoses

The president, his White House and his campaign have generally taken a lax approach to the pandemic, continuing to hold large events and failing to abide by social distancing recommendations.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 05:56 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms. (Reuters)

The White House does not appear to be making any changes to current virus protocol, even after President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19.

A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as “a personal choice,” despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.

And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms.

The president, his White House and his campaign have generally taken a lax approach to the pandemic, continuing to hold large events and failing to abide by social distancing recommendations.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House thinking, defended the current system.

