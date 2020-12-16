Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Facebook attacks Apple’s iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads

Facebook attacks Apple’s iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads

The ads, slated to run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, carry the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.”

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:39 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

Facebook Inc. attacked Apple Inc. in a series of full-page newspaper ads Wednesday, claiming the iPhone maker’s anticipated mobile software changes around data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses.

The ads, slated to run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, carry the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.” They home in on upcoming changes to Apple’s iOS 14 operating system that will curb the ability of companies like Facebook to gather data about mobile users and ply them with advertising.

Facebook previously told investors that Apple’s changes, scheduled to go live early next year, will lead to significant headwinds because most of its advertisers are small businesses. Apple has pushed back, accusing Facebook in November of showing a “disregard for user privacy.”

“While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses,” Facebook claims. The social giant, citing its own data, says ads that disregard personalized targeting generate 60% fewer sales than ads that do target consumers.



Read more: Apple Defends Delay of Privacy Feature, Slams Facebook

The newspaper ads are the latest in what has become a vicious and public battle between two of the world’s most valuable companies. Facebook has argued repeatedly that Apple’s App Store fees and the upcoming iOS changes hurt small businesses trying to recover from the pandemic. It’s used those attacks to paint itself as a champion for such users, many of which rely on Facebook’s advertising services to drive sales. (That reliance can also put small businesses in a bind.)

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has also criticized Apple’s expensive smartphones. After his company joined a chorus attacking Apple’s 30% fee for in-app purchases for certain services that moved online because of the pandemic, Apple said it wouldn’t take such a cut through the end of 2020. Last month, it extended that waiver through June 2021.

While not applicable to Facebook apps, Apple will reduce its App Store revenue cut from 30% to 15% starting next year for developers that generate up to $1 million per year. The company said it’s implementing the change to support small businesses.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Sensex surges 403 points to hit fresh closing high of 46,666
Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Kerala civic body election: LDF ahead with 520 seats
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Jharkhand proposes Rs1 lakh compensation for casualty in road accident
by Sanjoy Dey
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.