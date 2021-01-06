Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Facebook drops ‘likes’ button from public pages

Facebook drops ‘likes’ button from public pages

Facebook Pages will only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed where users can join conversations, interact with peers and engage with fans, the company said in a blog post.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 20:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

Facebook on the redesign said, “We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect.” (AP)

Facebook Inc has dropped the “likes” button from its redesigned public pages used by artists, public figures and brands, the social media company said on Wednesday.

Facebook Pages will only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed where users can join conversations, interact with peers and engage with fans, the company said in a blog post.

“We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages,” Facebook said about the redesign.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Apple users spent $1.8 billion on apps in last week of 2020
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Karnataka’s border districts adjoining Kerala on high alert due to bird flu fears
by Venkatesha Babu
Carles Cuadrat shown door by Bengaluru FC
by Press Trust of India
Israel convicts Palestinian activist of illegal protest, assault, lawyer says
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.