Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / ‘Facebook gearing for post-poll unrest in US’

‘Facebook gearing for post-poll unrest in US’

The measures include slowing the spread of viral content and lowering the bar for suppressing potentially inflammatory posts, WSJ quoted people familiar with the developments as saying.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:15 IST

By Agencies, Washington

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands in line as she waits to vote early at a polling place in Bronx, New York City.

Facebook is preparing for possible unrest after polls close on the November 3 presidential elections, with its internal tools used for “at-risk” countries likely to be deployed for the US, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The measures include slowing the spread of viral content and lowering the bar for suppressing potentially inflammatory posts, WSJ quoted people familiar with the developments as saying.

These tools were used in the past for Sri Lanka and Myanmar and are part of a larger tool kit developed by Facebook to prepare for the US election, it said.

“We’ve spent years building for safer, more secure elections,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone was quoted as saying. “We’ve applied lessons from previous elections, hired experts, and built new teams with experience across different areas to prepare for various scenarios.”



The tools will be deployed only in dire circumstances such as election-related violence.

The likely steps include tweaking the news feed to change what types of content users see, the report said.

Russia dismisses Biden’s talk of it being a ‘threat’

The Kremlin said on Monday that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to US national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of Russia.

“We absolutely do not agree,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked to comment on Biden’s assessment. “We can only regret that absolute hatred of the Russian Federation is spread in this way.”

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of Donald Trump’s attack lines in the presidential election. He was responding to comments made by Trump during televised debates. Trump has used the debates to make accusations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in unethical practices in Ukraine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail in coal case
Oct 27, 2020 01:18 IST
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan
Oct 27, 2020 01:17 IST
3 PDP leaders quit after Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark
Oct 27, 2020 01:13 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: DCneed to bounce back to seal play-off berth
Oct 27, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.