Sections
Home / World News / Facebook is merging Instagram and messenger chats: Report

Facebook is merging Instagram and messenger chats: Report

The team in charge of direct messaging on Instagram reports to the Facebook Messenger team and the company is changing Instagram’s branding to “Instagram from Facebook.”

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:56 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are displayed on an iPhone. (AP File Photo )

Facebook Inc. is beginning to merge the chat function of its Instagram and Messenger services, the Verge reported.

The changes are coming with an update of the company’s apps on Apple Inc.’s devices as well as Android devices, said the Verge, citing reports from users. Once updated, the Instagram app embeds Messenger functionality, and adds more emojis and features such as swipe-to-reply and the ability to “chat with friends who use Facebook,” according to the article. Bloomberg couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

This could be the latest step in Facebook’s efforts to bring individual products and apps closer together. In the past two years, it re-branded Instagram and WhatsApp to increase users’ awareness that the apps are owned by Facebook, and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has announced plans to integrate all the company’s messaging services.

Instagram, the photo-sharing app which Facebook acquired for $715 million in 2012, has more than 1 billion users and generated more than a quarter of the social-media company’s revenue last year. The team in charge of direct messaging on Instagram reports to the Facebook Messenger team and the company is changing Instagram’s branding to “Instagram from Facebook.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I-Day and Covid-19: Readathon, lit meets to lift spirits this year
Aug 15, 2020 16:57 IST
SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support
Aug 15, 2020 16:55 IST
Google India’s rendition of national anthem celebrates nation’s diversity
Aug 15, 2020 16:56 IST
US formalises F-16 jet sale to Taiwan with China tensions high
Aug 15, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.