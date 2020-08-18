Sections
Home / World News / Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts

Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts

Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:04 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Facebook Inc.’s warning labels “appear to flag disinformation, but in reality censor valid and truthful speech,” according to the complaint. (Reuters)

Facebook Inc.’s practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit accusing the social media company of censorship.

Also read: House IT panel divided on summoning Facebook

Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

The warning labels “appear to flag disinformation, but in reality censor valid and truthful speech,” according to the complaint.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, coastal Maharashtra; heavy rainfall likely for 2 days
Aug 18, 2020 06:31 IST
Rave parties happening in Goa even during Covid-19: Minister
Aug 18, 2020 06:28 IST
Clarify stand on Jio’s liabilities: Supreme Court
Aug 18, 2020 06:29 IST
Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info
Aug 18, 2020 06:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.