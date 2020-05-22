Sections
Home / World News / Family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi forgives his killers

Family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi forgives his killers

Updated: May 22, 2020 08:58 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Riyadh

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. (Reuters file photo)

The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah”

“Therefore we the sons of the Martyr’s Jamal Khashoggi announce pardoning those who killed our father, seeking reward God almighty” he added.

